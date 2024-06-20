Williamson intends to play for Blackcaps as long as he possibly can

Kane Williamson discusses his future with NZ after turning down a central contract offer for the 2024-25 season

By ANI Published Date - 20 June 2024, 10:24 AM

Kane Williamson

Auckland: With his last duty as New Zealand captain over and done, Kane Williamson discussed his future with Blackcaps after turning down a central contract offer for the 2024-25 season and confirmed he intends to continue to play for the national side as long as he possibly can.

Following New Zealand’s surprise early departure from the T20 World Cup, Williamson said on Wednesday that he would renounce his national contract for the 2024-25 season and step down from white-ball captaincy to extend his international career.

The 33-year-old has opted to take advantage of a particular set of circumstances this summer in which very little international cricket is being played in New Zealand during the January window. New Zealand plays virtually little cricket at home this season.

They are scheduled to play eight Tests, including a tour of India and a three-match home series against England in November and December.

“Yeah, basically looking at the schedule ahead and having very little on it in the January window felt like it was a very nice opportunity to look at that. Unfortunately, it meant turning down a central contract. My priority still is, absolutely, playing for New Zealand. I think I miss maybe a handful of games, if any, over a [four-week] period. Without a lot on in that window. I felt it was a nice opportunity … something different to explore with the family,” Williamson told NZ Cricket.

Williamson has often been reticent to discuss his future plans in detail, and this remains true as he approaches his 34th birthday. “All major events and key series are things that certainly whet the appetite and are exciting prospects, but they are down the line. Managing my time as well as I can, after doing it for so many years is important, and I know NZC are really supportive of that. We’ll have to see – but they are certainly exciting prospects,” said the 33-year-old.

The speedster Trent Boult was released from his contract in 2022, while fellow pacer Lockie Ferguson stated that he would not accept a central contract offer when the contracting process begins.

Notably, ahead of NZ’s last game in T20 WC, Boult confirmed the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be his last appearance for the Blackcaps in the tournament. Boult, now 34, has only made intermittent appearances in New Zealand international teams since being released from his central contract nearly two years ago.