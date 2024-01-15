Fatal bus collision in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam: One dead, 30 injured

The incident occurred on the national highway close to Mogilipadu in Palasa Mandal.

By ANI Updated On - 15 January 2024, 03:16 PM

Srikakulam: One person was killed and 30 other persons were injured when two buses collided with each other in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, officials said on Monday.

The accident took place on the national highway near Mogilipadu in Palasa mandal.

The injured were rushed to the Palasa Government Hospital, while the deceased person’s body was sent for a post-mortem.

Police inspector from Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh, Gowri, said that the accident took place when the bus ferrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh was attempting to overtake and hit the other bus from behind.

“The bus hit another bus from behind in an attempt to overtake. One person was killed, while thirty were injured,” she said.

The front portion of one of the buses involved in the crash was completely damaged.

A case has been registered, and a probe has been launched into the accident, police said.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile on Monday morning at least 40 people were injured when two buses collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

The incident occurred at the Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Mathura. The accident occured at around 3 am when one bus on its way from

Dholpur to Noida collided with another bus which was headed to Etawah to Noida.

Also, six people were killed and five others sustained injuries after two cars collided in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place on a highway in Laxmangarh tehsil. The two vehicles involved were mangled in the crash.