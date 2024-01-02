Watch: Three Hyderabadis die in freak accident on NH 16 in West Godavari

Those who died in the accident were residents of Hyderabad and were returing home after celebrating the new year in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:42 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: Three persons including a child aged around 17 months died and seven others sustained grievous injuries when two cars collided in a freak accident on the National Highway 16 near Bandapuram village in Devarapally mandal of West Godavari district on Tuesday afternoon, reports reaching here said. Those who died in the accident were residents of Hyderabad and were returing home after celebrating the new year in Visakhapatnam, police said.

The victims were on their way from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad in a car and the second car, an Ertiga, was going in the opposite direction towards Rajahmundry from Vijayawada. Reports said one of the tyres of the Ertiga blew up and the car jumped over the road divider and rammed into the other car on its way to Hyderabad. Two persons Divya Priya (25) and Rama Devi (50) died on the spot and an infant aged around 17 months died while being treated at a local hospital in Deverapally. Seven persons in both the cars sustained serious injuries. In all there were seven persons in car and four in the other. Police investigation is on.