Father-daughter duo to appear for NEET in Khammam

49-year-old man in Khammam is getting ready to appear for the NEET exam along with his 17-year-old daughter

By James Edwin Published Date - 10:49 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Khammam: To fulfil his dream to study medicine, a 49-year-old man in Khammam is getting ready to appear for the NEET exam along with his 17-year-old daughter.

The father-daughter duo is going to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS/Ayush courses on Sunday at separate centres in Khammam on Sunday.

Rayala Satheesh Babu, the director of a competitive exams coaching centre, in the city had a desire to study medicine. And a way was paved for him to fulfill his desire with the National Medical Commission (NMC) lifting the age limit for NEET eligibility last year. Earlier the upper age limit for the general category was 25 and 30 for the reserved category.

Incidentally Satheesh Babu completed B Tech in 1997. But he had not given up his zeal to study medicine. As he did MPC course in intermediate, he obtained special permission from Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to appear for zoology and botany subjects as biology is necessary for taking NEET exam.

This year he appeared for the intermediate first year and second year zoology and botany examinations and was waiting for the results. “I am 100 percent sure of clearing the exams,” Satheesh Babu told Telangana Today adding that he was equally hopeful of cracking the NEET.

He said that if he failed to clear the exam this year he would take long term coaching for cracking the exam to get MBBS admission. “I wish to complete MBBS, build a hospital and offer quality health services in an honest way’, he said.

Explaining why he chose to appear for the NEET, Satheesh Babu said even though he could not clear the test in this attempt he wanted to be an inspiration for the younger generation.

His daughter R Joshika Swapnika said she was thrilled to appear for the NEET along with her father. Her elder sister R Sathvika is pursuing BDS in Mamata Medical College in Khammam.