Telangana: Over 70,000 aspirants to appear for NEET UG 2023 on Sunday

The entrance test for admissions into MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses in all medical institutions will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.20 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 is all set to be conducted in 21 cities in the State on May 7. Over 70,000 students from the State have registered to appear for the entrance test, which will be conducted in offline mode (pen and paper-based mode).

The entrance test for admissions into MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses in all medical institutions will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Exam centres will be opened two hours prior to commencement of the test and candidates will not be allowed to enter the centre after 1.30 pm. There are a total of 6,690 MBBS seats in 41 medical colleges in the State. Of the total, 2,900 seats are available in 17 government medical colleges.

Students appearing for the test should carry a printed copy of the admit card, one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the online application form), one postcard size color photograph with white background, valid photo identity card issued by government like PAN, Aadhaar, Driving License, Voter ID etc.

Candidates are not allowed to carry instruments, geometry or pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper, stationery, eatables and water, and any electronic gadget into the examination hall. Students are prohibited from wearing watch/wristwatch, bracelet or any ornaments and metallic items.

According to the dress code issued by the National Testing Agency that holds the NEET UG, light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However, in case, candidates wearing cultural/ customary dress should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for frisking, it said. Students are not permitted to wear shoes. They can wear slippers and sandals with low heels.