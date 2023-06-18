Father’s Day: 5 ways to foster a deeper relationship with your Dad

Building a deeper relationship with your dad takes time and effort; it doesn't happen overnight

18 June 23

New Delhi: We will never forget the enjoyable times we had with our fathers. They hold a special place in our hearts, doing everything from satisfying our never-ending demands to always guarding us. Dads are without a doubt our heroes! Dads are without a doubt our real heroes! However, they have complex emotions hidden beneath their tough appearance, and they need your support just as much as you do. Building a deeper relationship with your dad takes time and effort; it doesn’t happen overnight.

To connect with your father on a much deeper level, ShareChat creator Avik Manna is here with five effective tips which you must follow. So this Father’s Day, why not devote some time to hear them, creating fun memories and celebrating their unconditional love!

Listen first, then react

After you’ve listened and understood, speak up! Effective communication is the cornerstone of any relationship. Engage in deep dialogue with your father, pay close attention to his ideas and beliefs, and respectfully voice your own. Let him know you are genuinely interested in his thoughts and experiences by demonstrating your interest. You may close the gap and deepen your relationship by encouraging honest and open conversation.

Dads too need our backs!

Dads always have our backs and we need to acknowledge and appreciate their efforts every now and then. Make a conscious effort to express your respect and show gratitude for his guidance, sacrifices, and support throughout your life. Simple gestures like saying “thank you” or “I love you” can go a long way in nurturing a loving connection.

Create Ever-Lasting Memories Together

Remember that your dad loves you, and he wants the best for you. So, celebrate your dad and make them feel valued every day! Doing shared activities together can be an excellent way to deepen your bond with your father. Find common interests that you both enjoy, such as playing sports, cooking, fishing, or watching movies. By spending quality time together, you will create good memories and there lies an opportunity to learn from each other, have fun, and grow closer than ever.

Patience is the key

There may be misunderstandings or arguments because no relationship is flawless. Develop patience with your father and make an effort to comprehend his viewpoints. Spend some time listening to him out without passing judgement or making snap decisions. Address any issues that might come up and say that you also deserve to be understood. Accept your flaws and seize the chance to improve and learn from one another.

Show your support, Be Your Dad’s Biggest Cheerleader!

Your dad also needs assistance! Be his biggest supporter in good times and bad. No matter how big or small, congratulate him on his accomplishments and lend a sympathetic ear when he faces difficulties. To demonstrate your dedication to the relationship and foster a sense of security and belonging, make them feel loved and appreciated and be there for them.