Father’s Day Special: Dive into the world of discovery superstar dads

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Hyderabad: Father’s Day is here, and what better way to celebrate than by diving into the world of discovery superstar dads? discovery+ brings you five captivating shows that showcase the real-life journeys and adventures of some of the most beloved fathers in the entertainment industry.

Take a closer look at these must-watch discovery+ shows that pay homage to the incredible dads in our lives on this special occasion:

Star Vs Food Season 1 featuring Karan Johar

The sizzling episode of ‘Star Vs Food’, where Bollywood’s maestro filmmaker, fashion icon and adorable father, Karan Johar, steps out of his comfort zone and into the kitchen! Armed with zero kitchen skills, he embarks on making his favourite Japanese dish, Katsu Curry, and tackles the challenge of preparing soft shell crab Sushi.

https://www.discoveryplus.in/videos/star-vs-food/karan-johar?seasonId=1&type=EPISODE

Star Vs Food Season 2 featuring Anil Kapoor

India’s most beloved and energetic star Anil Kapoor joins Chef Ganesh, Executive Chef at Silly, in Mumbai, for a challenging culinary mission, with tons of fun and many kitchen fiascos. Watch him try his hand at some fancy Italian dishes and go through a taste test carried by his Bollywood friends Farah Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

https://www.discoveryplus.in/videos/star-vs-food/anil-kapoor?seasonId=2&type=EPISODE

Mission Frontline with Farhan Akhtar

Join Farhan Akhtar in honouring the fortitude, morality, and bravery of the warriors who risk all to defend their nation as he embarks on a survival mission with the 3 Rashtriya Rifles. From learning to use a machine gun to divulging into Farhan’s poetic side and walking down the Lakshya shoot days in Ladakh and the Indian Military Academy, it is an emotional roller coaster that will leave your heart full of pride and patriotism.

https://www.discoveryplus.in/show/mission-frontline-with-farhan-akhtar-in

Mission Frontline with Rohit Shetty

Follow director Rohit Shetty as he immerses himself in the lives of the Commandos of the Jammu & Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Shetty goes through the demanding physical and mental training that elite commandos undergo, including obstacle courses and training with high-tech weapons. Watch Rohit learn first-hand what makes a soldier different from a citizen, crawling over obstacles, jumping over them, and even scaling ladders while using a real AK-56.

https://www.discoveryplus.in/show/mission-frontline-with-rohit-shetty-in

Secrets of Koh-i-Noor featuring Manoj Bajpayee

An extraordinary expedition narrated by Manoj Bajpayee, ‘Secrets of Kohinoor’ traces the remarkable journey of the world’s most fabled diamond, the Koh-i-Noor. The docuseries uncovers the history and secrecy surrounding the world-famous stone and its journey spanning many centuries. It will focus on the insatiable lust for the Kohinoor, whilst exploring stories of powerful emperors whose lives intertwined with the Kohinoor.

https://www.discoveryplus.in/show/secrets-of-in