FCDC hosts free medical camp for children with Down Syndrome

Down syndrome is a genetic condition resulting from an extra chromosome, impacting approximately 1 in 800 births.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 09:33 PM

Hyderabad: On World Down Syndrome Day, Fernandez Child Development Centre (FCDC) is hosting a free medical camp for children with Down syndrome from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday, March 21 at the FCDC facility, Madhapur.

Down syndrome is a genetic condition resulting from an extra chromosome, impacting approximately 1 in 800 births. It leads to a range of intellectual and physical disabilities, along with associated health concerns.

Despite its natural occurrence, individuals with Down syndrome often face stereotypes that hinder their fair treatment. These positive, negative, or neutral stereotypes are frequently inaccurate.

The theme of this year’s World Down Syndrome Day, #EndTheStereotypes, aims to challenge and eliminate such misconceptions, fostering a more inclusive world for children with Down syndrome.

The FCDC, in partnership with Divi’s Foundation for Gifted Children, Nayi Disha, and the Down Syndrome Federation of India, is jointly hosting this camp. This event carries no registration fee and is open to all individuals. The expert team of specialists at the camp will comprise of paediatricians specialising in developmental paediatrics, cardiology, endocrinology, and orthopaedics, along with dentists, ophthalmologists, geneticists, nutritionists, and audiologists for screenings.