Rs 22.69 cr sanctioned for developing infrastructure in 697 schools in Kothagudem

Kothagudem Collector informed that Rs 22.69 crore has been sanctioned for developing basic infrastructure in 697 schools identified as per UDISE data in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 07:22 PM

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala informed that Rs 22.69 crore has been sanctioned for developing basic infrastructure in 697 schools identified as per Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE) data in the district.

She held a video conference with government and local body schools headmasters MPDOs, engineering officials and DRDO officials here on Friday. Infrastructure works include minor, major repairs, electrification, provision of drinking water, toilets for girls.

The works would be executed through Amma Adarsh School Committees, which would be formed with school headmasters as convener, Gram Mahila Samakhya president as chairperson, mothers of three students from each class as committee members.

A joint bank account in the name of the committee with the committee chairperson and the school headmaster as the account holders has to be opened. It should be followed by preparation of estimates with engineers and passing of resolutions on the works. The entire process has to be completed by Saturday evening, the Collector noted.

Engineering officials have to upload the estimates for the construction of girls’ toilets under the employment guarantee scheme immediately. Concerned headmasters and committee chairpersons would be held responsible for the quality of the works, Dr. Ala said.

At a review meeting later in the day, the Collector told officials to clear all pending Dharani applications promptly. She revealed that permission was given to nine sand reaches so far by the District Level Sand Committee and permission would be granted for two more sand reaches in the next two days.

Those who need sand should book ‘Mana Isuka Vahanam’ online through https://tsmiv.cgg.gov.in website. CCTV cameras were installed at all sand reaches to prevent sand smuggling. Sand loading was allowed only from morning to 6 pm in the sand reaches. A help desk with contact number 08744 241950 was set up to address complaints and queries related to sand, the Collector added.