Feel the festive mood at Hyderabad’s Toli Chowk this Ramzan

As people walk around, they can experience the aroma of popular foods such as kebabs, patthar-ka-ghost, haleem and biryani, wafting through the air

By varun keval Published Date - 06:20 AM, Thu - 13 April 23

Shops at Toli Chowk come alive with scores of people visiting the place for Ramzan shopping . — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: With the advent of Ramzan, several areas in the city have come alive with the festive buzz and shopping. If you have been to Charminar before and are looking to explore other areas, then head to Toli Chowk to feel the festive mood.

It is one of the many places in the city during Ramzan to enjoy street food. Come evening, this stretch located between Mehdipatnam and Gachibowli turns vibrant and lively with scores of people from across the city visiting with friends and family to enjoy the delicious food. And much to the delight of the people who come in groups, particularly friends, the vibe continues till the wee hours of the morning.

As people walk around, they can experience the aroma of popular foods such as kebabs, patthar-ka-ghost, haleem and biryani, wafting through the air. People throng these places in large numbers to satiate their taste buds.

The area also houses some of the popular restaurants such as Pista House, 4 Seasons and Shah Ghouse, all known for serving delicacies of Hyderabad, including haleem during Ramzan. And not to disappoint veg eaters who crave haleem, the Pista House restaurant has a vegetarian variety of haleem made with pulses, vegetables and loads of dry fruits, particularly almonds.

“I’ve come here all the way from Vidyanagar to relish the taste of veg haleem. I think the veg haleem of Pista House is available only at its Toli Chowk outlet,” said B Narsimha, a private bank employee.