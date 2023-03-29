Ramzan fervour: Demand for dates on rise in Hyderabad

"Before the beginning of Ramzan month, they were sold for Rs 1,400 per kg but the prices have now shot up to Rs 1600 to 1800 per/kg in the wholesale market," said a shop owner.

By varun keval Updated On - 04:30 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: With the arrival of the Ramzan month, the demand for dates or khajoor, used to break the fast during the Iftar, has soared in the city.

Dates can be found in abundance with people flocking to shops to enjoy dates, particularly after fasting, as it supplies the required nutrients, carbohydrates, and sugars, for the body.

A variety of dates from different countries such as Iran, Iraq, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Algeria, and Palestine are arriving in Hyderabad in large quantities. Some of the varieties available in Hyderabad include Ajwa, Amber, Sugai, Mabroom, Sukkari, Rabia, Kalmi, Medjool, Aswadi, Safawi, Mabroom, and Amber.

“Medjool dates are one of the costliest due to their large size and sweetness. Before the beginning of Ramzan month, they were sold for Rs 1,400 per kg but the prices have now shot up to Rs 1600 to 1800 per/kg in the wholesale market,” said Adil Ahmed, owner of the A.M Dates House at Moghalpura.

The normal variety of dates priced between Rs 80 to Rs 120 occupies a larger market share. In addition to the ordinary variety, other imported dates that have been flying off the shelves are Sukkari, Ajwa, and Amber variety. Kimia brand dates are also in great demand. A box of 500 gms of Kimia brand dates is available between Rs 160-170. At the same time, dry dates are sold at Rs 400 per/kg.

Compared to last couple of years, the prices of thee dates have shot up by 20 to 30 percent. “There were not many changes in the prices of dates since 2020 due to Covid -19, but this time, the prices have soared gone up even before the arrival of the holy month,” said Imran, a dry-fruit trader.