Fencing: Bhavani Devi in unchartered territory

Bhavani, who missed the Rio Olympics in 2016, has since improved her game and jumped in world rankings.

By | Published: 12:56 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Fencing has never been a strong forte for the Indians. No Indian has ever made the cut. C A Bhavani Devi created history by qualifying to the Games for the first time in Indian history.

The eight-time national champion made the cut in March this year. Her place was confirmed for the showpiece event through official rankings. She is ranked 42nd in the world and qualified through Asia/Oceanic Zone after Hungary lost to South Korea in the quarters at the Sabre Fencing World Cup.

Bhavani, who missed the Rio Olympics in 2016, has since improved her game and jumped in world rankings. The 27-year-old Chennai athlete has been training under Italian coach Nicola Zanotti for five years. Bhavani, whose highest ranking was 36, has a silver in Commonwealth Championship and in Asian Championship along with a bronze each in Asian Fencing, 2nd Commonwealth Championships.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .