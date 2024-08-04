| Fernandez Hospital Hosts Fernandez Hospital Hosts Walkathon At Kbr Park Honouring Breastfeeding Week Hospital Hosts Walkathon At Kbr Park For Breastfeeding Week At Kbr Park For Breastfeeding Week

Fernandez Hospital hosts walkathon at KBR Park honouring Breastfeeding Week

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 August 2024, 04:26 PM

Hyderabad: As a part of ongoing Breastfeeding Week celebrations between August 1 and 7, Fernandez Hospital on Sunday hosted a Walkathon at KBR Park, which saw participation from over 100 care givers from the health care facility for mother and child.

This year’s theme “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All” was central to the Walkathon, which aimed to inform, engage, and galvanise support for breastfeeding. On the occasion, the employees also took a pledge to support and advocate the cause of breastfeeding, a hospital statement said.

Dr G Pramod, Senior Paediatrician and Head, Social Initiatives, Fernandez Foundation, said “Breastfeeding is crucial for the health of infants and empowerment of mothers. It is our duty to create an environment that supports and encourages breastfeeding in every possible way”.

Dr Tejopratap Oleti, Head, Neonatology, Fernandez Hospital added, “Our collective efforts can make a significant difference in the lives of mothers and their children.”