Fernando Alonso extends Aston Martin deal to 2026

Suzuka: Aston Martin Racing have announced that Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion, has inked a fresh deal to continue racing with the team in Formula 1 until 2026.

This renewal marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Alonso and Aston Martin, extending their collaboration into the next regulatory cycle of the sport.

Achieving eight podiums last year, a best-ever return for our team, he remains one of the fastest drivers in the sport and a formidable force on track.

“There has been much said and written about my future in Formula One in the past few months, but today I’m delighted to announce that I’m here to stay with Aston Martin Aramco in a multi-year agreement,” Alonso said in a statement.

Alonso’s journey with Aston Martin began in 2023, following his transition from Alpine. The partnership immediately bore fruit, with six podium finishes in the initial eight races of the season, including impressive second-place finishes in Monaco, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Under the stewardship of team owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin surged from seventh to fifth in the constructors’ standings, setting the stage for a promising future.

Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack said of the announcement: “Securing Fernando’s long-term future with Aston Martin Aramco is fantastic news. We have built a strong working relationship over the last 18 months and we share the same determination to see this project succeed,’ read the statement.

Despite a solid yet unremarkable start to the 2024 season, Aston Martin remains steadfast in their pursuit of excellence. Situated in fifth place behind powerhouse teams like Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes, Aston Martin continues to showcase their competitive spirit with consistent top-10 finishes.

Speculation swirled regarding Alonso’s future in the wake of Lewis Hamilton’s shocking move to Ferrari for the 2025 season. However, all doubts were dispelled with Thursday’s announcement of Alonso’s extended commitment to Aston Martin. Team Principal Mike Krack lauded the news, emphasizing Alonso’s unwavering dedication and hunger for success.

“We have been in constant dialogue over the last few months and Fernando has been true to his word: when he decided he wanted to continue racing, he talked to us first. Fernando has shown he believes in us, and we believe in him. Fernando is hungry for success, driving better than ever, is fitter than ever, and is completely dedicated to making Aston Martin Aramco a competitive force.

“This multi-year agreement with Fernando takes us into 2026 when we begin our works power unit partnership with Honda. We look forward to creating more incredible memories and achieving further success together.”

