Fertiliser consumption per hectare on decline in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:12 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Fertiliser consumption in Telangana has come down considerably between 2015-16 and 2020-21, with usage of urea reducing from 256.13 kg per hectare in 2015-16 to 193.48 kg per hectare in 2020-21. However, overall consumption of fertilisers has increased with usage of urea from 12.53 lakh tonnes in 2015-16 to 17.53 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, due to increased cultivation area.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar explained that the per hectare consumption of urea declined from 256.13 kg to 193.48 kg, DAP from 43.3 kg to 34.64 kg, Complex from 174.26 kg to 167.51 kg and SSP from 11.22 kg to 5.65 kg, between 2015-16 and 2020-21 respectively. Only the consumption of MOP fertilisers increased slightly from 19.81 kg to 27.21 kg per hectare during the corresponding period.

The total cultivation area has increased from 1.31 crore acres in 2014-15 to 2.09 crore acres in 2020-21 in the State, due to the improved irrigation facilities, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power supply and other proactive measures taken by the State government. However, the fertiliser consumption recorded only a steady growth during the period.

Accordingly, the urea consumption increased from 12.53 lakh to 17.53 lakh tonnes between 2015-16 and 2020-21. Similarly, consumption of DAP increased from 2.11 lakh tonnes to 3.13 lakh tonnes, MOP from 96,950 tonnes to 2.46 lakh tonnes, Complex from 8.52 lakh tonnes to 15.18 lakh tonnes and SSP reduced slightly from 54,920 tonnes to 51,170 tonnes during the corresponding period.

