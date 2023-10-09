“BJP is fully prepared…,” Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar welcomed the decision of the Election Commission for the polls saying that the BJP is fully prepared to contest elections in all five states.

New Delhi: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday welcomed the decision of the Election Commission for the polls saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fully prepared to contest elections in all five states.

“I welcome the decision of the Election Commission for the election program. BJP is fully prepared to participate in the Rajasthan elections and all the other state polls… I believe that workers will work hard and BJP will get the blessings of the people,” Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Earlier, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday exuded confidence that BJP is going to win the elections in all five states.

“I want to thank the Election Commission. The workers of the BJP are ready for the elections. The results of these elections would be astonishing and no one would even know where the Congress is. We are going to win the elections in all the states with a two-thirds majority,” Vijayvargiya told ANI.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17,

Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all five states.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement of poll dates at a press conference in New Delhi. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates in these states.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.