Few trains cancelled in Vizag division after Goods train derailed near Bhadrak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Visakhapatnam: Some trains were cancelled while several others either diverted or short terminated due to derailment of an empty goods train near Korei Station in Bhadrak – Kapilas Road section leading to infringement of up & down lines on Monday.

The trains cancelled were the Howrah- SMV Bengaluru express, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express and the Santragachi – Tambaram Antyodaya Express on Monday.The train No. 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express which is running now in the Khurda Road division will run in diverted route via Jaroli, train No. 15906 Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari express which is running now in Khurda Road Division will run in the diverted route via Hijili- Tata Nagar-Nayagarh-Jakhapura, and No. 12703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma express leaving Howrah on Monday will run in diverted route via Kharagpur-Tata Nagar- Nayagarh- Jakhapura.

Similarly, the Secunderabad- Howrah Falaknuma express and the Tirupati-Howrah express running in Khurda Road Division were being diverted to run via Sambalpur City.