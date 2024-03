Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Election Campaign in Andhra and Telangana | Hyderabad | Vizag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the BJP's campaign in Telugu for the Lok Sabha elections, with a roadshow in Hyderabad and public meetings in Nagarkurnool and Jagtial.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 08:49 PM

