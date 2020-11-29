‘Field visits must for students to know reality’

The Department of Business Management of Vaagdevi College of Engineering, Bollikunta, conducted a six-day AICTE sponsored Short Term Training Program (STTP) through online mode on “Dynamic transformation of innovative teaching: Pedagogy” from November 23 to 28.

Warangal Urban: Prof N Panchanatham, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, Chennai, emphasised the need for field visits for students for a better understanding of the subject. “Student-centric teaching must be adopted for the benefit of students,” he said.

“The field visits are very important and the students of IIM go to markets in the early morning and practice the business, it makes them understand the real market,” Prof Panchanatham said and advised the teachers to explore other teaching methods instead of the traditional lecture method.

Prof Sindhu, School of Management Studies, JNTU, Hyderabad, said that the students are very intelligent and they know how to use technology and slowly they are adapting to listening, and she also quoted that IIT, Bombay, virtually conducted convocation and stated that 21st century illiterate is not one who do not know, read and write but who do not know technology.

Dr Y Bhaskar Rao and former Professor of Kakatiya University (KU) G. Narasimha Murthy stated four things which changed the teaching pedagogy that are Covid -19, New Educational Policy, Technology and Generation attitude, which are identified as the reason for the transformation in teaching methods.

