FIFA unveils record-breaking international transfer

By IANS Published Date - 31 January 2024, 11:00 AM

Geneva: FIFA has released the 2023 Global Transfer Report, which confirms a record of 74,836 cross-border transfers last year.

About 31.7 percent of these moves involved professional male and female players, which accumulated a record spending of 9.63 billion U.S. dollars in total.

The top 10 player transfers generated more than 10 percent of the entire amount spent on transfer fees in 2023, and the top 100 generated more than 45 percent of the transfer fees, FIFA announced.

FIFA also reported an impressive growth in women’s football as over 20 percent more transfers were made in 2023 compared to those of 2022, reports Xinhua.

Amateur transfer market was more active as more than 50,000 amateur players moved across borders in 2023, with 207 of FIFA’s 211 member associations were involved in at least one amateur transfer.