December 18: When Messi lifted FIFA World Cup and completed football

By Renju John Daniel Published Date - 06:05 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi, known as one of the greatest footballers of all time, lifted the most coveted trophy in the sport a year ago on this date – December 18.

Messi had achieved everything at club level with FC Barcelona, as he won the Champions League and the La Liga with FC. But he was riddled with the missing international trophies along with Argentina. With the Copa America in 2021, he silenced critics, however, the one thing that he valued the most was the World Cup trophy.

At a news conference in 2016, Messi was asked what he would prefer, “five Ballons d’Or or World Cup?” He said, “I would prefer to win a World Cup rather than five Ballons d’Or (award for best men’s player).

Coming out of retirement

Messi and Argentina had a trophy drought, as the national side lost 4 finals. Having been a part of the losing sides in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany and two consecutive Copa America finals against Chile in 2015 and 2016 respectively, Messi announced his retirement from international football sending shockwaves in the footballing world.

However, with fans taking to streets and pleading him not to leave the national side, Messi made a comeback donning the Argentinian colours again.

FIFA WC

After Argentina won the Copa America in 2021 and Finalisimma in 2022, Lionel Messi and the national team was on top of the world but they didn’t have the start they expected at the World Cup, as they lost to 56th ranked Saudi Arabia in their group stage match.

After the match, Messi said that it was a very hard blow for everyone, and that it was not an expected start. But, he assured of bouncing back and the team kept the promise with wins over Mexico and Poland, finishing as group toppers.

Albicelestes entered the knockout stage and Messi was having his last dance at the World Cup, as it was a “now or never” situation for him. Argentina won over Australia in the Round of 16 and they faced their 2014 semi finals rivals Netherlands in the quarters.

The faceoff with Netherlands was tense and it had the atmosphere of a World Cup final.

It seemed to be a comfortable win for Argentina, but two goals by the substitute Weghorst in the final minutes took it to the penalty kick but Argentina had the last laugh.

In the semifinals, Messi’s Argentina faced Modric’s Croatia even as the skipper was playing in his last world cup. The Albicelestes had unfinished business, as in the 2018 World Cup, Argentina lost to Croatia 3-0 in the group stage. Messi opened the scoring and with two goals by Alvarez, Argentina won 3-0 against Croatia, which was like sweet revenge for them.

Coming to D-Day, France, the 2018 World Cup champions and one of the favourites to lift the World Cup, had their eyes on their third title.

Meanwhile, it was Messi’s last chance to achieve his dream.

The final looked one-sided with Argentina putting up a stellar performance and it looked like a comfortable win for Mess’s boys with the scorecard reading 2-0 until the 79th minute.

However, it all changed in 2 minutes when Mbappe scored two back-to-back goals in the 80th and 81st minutes. The match then went into extra time and with both the teams scoring one goal each, the final scorecard read 3-3, and it was time for penalties.

Argentina, with a record of winning the most number of penalties at the international stage, stood up to their reputation once again, and delivered when it mattered the most – the World Cup final.

Argentina had won the World Cup for the third time! And the star, Lionel Messi, who had all the trophies in his cabinet, except the biggest of them all, finally had his hands on it.

With this win he achieved everything and completed football…