FIFA WC 2022: Saudi player clears rumours on players receiving Rolls Royce Phantom as gift

After Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina earlier this week, there was a buzz that Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud has said to gift all Saudi Arabian football players a Rolls Royce Phantom each.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:45 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabian football player, Saleh Alshehri dismisses the rumours of receiving a Rolls Royce Phantom from the Crown Prince of Saud, Mohammed Bin Salman.

After Saudi Arabia defeated the two-time FIFA World Cup Champions Argentina earlier this week, there was a buzz around social media as well as a few media houses that Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud has said to gift all the Saudi Arabian football players a Rolls Royce Phantom each.

Also Read Saudi Arabia fans mock Lionel Messi after defeating Argentina

It was later confirmed at a press meeting by Saleh Alshehri that this was not true. “I read a story today, that as a reward for your fabulous win over Argentina, every player is being given a gift, a Rolls Royce Phantom car. Can you tell us if this is true or not? If it is true what do you think of that and which colour would you choose?” asked a journalist to the player, to which he replied, “It’s not true.”

The journalist then followed up by saying, “That’s a shame right?” and the player replied, “We are here to serve our country, and we do the best, so that is our biggest achievement.”

صحفي بريطاني حاول إستفزاز صالح الشهري: سمعت بعد فوزكم المذهل امام الارجنتين تم تقديم هدية لكل لاعب سيارات روزرايز، هل هذا صحيح واي لون اخترت ؟ صالح الشهري: غير صحيح الصحفي: مؤسف اليس كذلك؟ صالح الشهري: نحن هنا لخدمة الدولة، ونقدم افضل ما لدينا وهذا أفضل إنجاز لنا pic.twitter.com/js0Dyb7Aow — Ahmed (@xlal_) November 25, 2022

Saudi Arabia will next play against Poland on Saturday and if they manage to win, they will enter the round of 16.