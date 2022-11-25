Saudi Arabia fans mock Lionel Messi after defeating Argentina

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia fans teased Lionel Messi and Argentina after the team defeated Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022 held at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar, on Tuesday. This was a surprise to everyone, as they won only one game at a FIFA World Cup since 1998.

The fans started sharing memes of Messi as a roasted goat as he was known as soccer’s Greatest of All Time. Saudi Arabia also declared a national holiday on Wednesday after the victory.

There was a video of the fans celebrating their victory that went viral, while they were impersonating Ronaldo’s unique way of celebrating goals. The fans were seen jumping high and doing a mid-air pirouette and shouting ‘Siu!’ meaning ‘Yes’ in Spanish just like the way Ronaldo does. The video received over 2.4 million views on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia fans do Cristiano Ronaldo's SIU after beating Lionel Messi's Argentina. Wicked!!pic.twitter.com/umBzhCkAze — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 22, 2022

While a group of Saudi fans went viral after mocking Lionel Messi on live TV. This video was also viral on Twitter with about 12.2 million views. A reporter on live TV was interrupted by the Saudi fans by saying, “Excuse me, where is Messi?” the fan then checks the reporter’s pocket trying to find the player.

While two other fans join him and ask, “Can I ask you a question? Ask all the 88,000: Where is Messi?”

Another fan showing his hand says that Messi might be sleeping.

These Saudi Arabia fans 😂pic.twitter.com/wzTZMjsduC — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 23, 2022