FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden to face US in round of 16; South Africa knock out Italy

Rebecka Blomqvist's second-half goal lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday

By AP Published Date - 05:49 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Sweden's Elin Rubensson celebrates the second goal of the match during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand. (AP Photo)

Hamilton: Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday to advance the Blagult to a round-of-16 showdown with the United States in the Women’s World Cup.

Argentina were eliminated from the tournament. Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the match until Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 and win Group G. Sweden, which rested nine starters to open the match, threatened at times in the first half.

A combination of disjointed play and fouls prevented Sweden from taking early control of the game. Playing at times in a pelting rain, Argentina did not create a real chance in open play, and suffered a blow when veteran Florencia Bonsegundo was stretchered off in tears after a late tackle by Blomqvist in the 41st minute.

Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.

Swedish captain Caroline Seeger made her 20th Women’s World Cup appearance Wednesday to equal Hedvig Lindahl’s tournament record for Sweden.

Over 17,900 spectators packed Waikato Stadium, which holds just 18,009. The crowd was full of Argentina supporters who sang and chanted for all 90 minutes, plus stoppage time, on a brisk night in Hamilton.

Stout defense was on full display for over an hour, but Blomqvist managed to push the blue and yellow over the line against Argentina. Sofia Jakobsson picked out the head of Blomqvist perfectly on a cross from just outside the 18-yard box for the decisive goal.

Meanwhile, Thembi Kgatlana scored early in stoppage time Wednesday to give South Africa a 3-2 win over Italy and send it into the knockout rounds of a Women’s World Cup for the first time.

On a night of high drama and low temperatures, Hilda Magaia scored in the 67th minute to put South Africa 2-1 ahead before Arianna Caruso equalised with her second goal of the match from a Cristiana Girelli corner, briefly denting South African hopes.

A draw would have been enough to put eighth-ranked Italy into the knockout rounds.

Instead, South Africa will play Netherlands in a round of 16 match on Sunday.