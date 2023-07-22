FIFA Women’s World Cup: Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0

Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women's World Cup on Saturday

By AP Published Date - 08:37 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women's World Cup on Saturday

Perth: Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Substitute Vangsgaard rose to head home at the end of a game of few chances to see the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D.

England beat Haiti 1-0 earlier in the day and will play Denmark next.

Josefine Hasbo had looked like blowing Denmark’s chance of victory after missing a golden opportunity to score early in the second half, when heading over with an open goal to aim at.