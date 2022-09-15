Film on rape survivor makes noise on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:15 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Hyderabad: Some films are made for box office collections. Some are made purely to entertain. Some others are made for the love of art we call cinema. And some are made to shake up our collective conscience.

When a film touches upon sensitive topics like rape and does a relatively good job at bringing the nuances of sensitivity to life on-screen, it is bound to make noise. One such film is ‘Siya’.

‘Siya’ is Manish Mundra’s directorial debut which is scheduled to release on September 16. His production house, Drishyam is known for spearheading critically-acclaimed films like ‘Masaan’, ‘Newton’, and ‘Aankhon Dekhi’.

The movie premiered in Mumbai yesterday, which set off a spiral of tweets praising Mundra’s direction. With scores of tweets, ‘Siya’ trended on the micro-blogging website.

“Siya Must Watch! A film which haunts you to the core of your soul, can we protect girls like Siya around us? Needs an urgent attention and action by the society.When Intent is real,you will get the Content & Realistic Cinema is born.Brilliant direction @ManMundra (sic),” wrote one user.

“Siya doesn’t shock you, doesn’t use violence or abuses to agitate you. It simply seeps into your conscience slowly, without any theatrics,” wrote another.

It is a film about a 17-year-old rape survivor, Siya who decides to fight for justice. Reviewers are calling the film a raw depiction of the ordeal rape survivors in our country are forced to go through.

According to the tweets by people who attended the event, the movie received a standing ovation at its premiere. Pooja Pandey’s powerful debut as the protagonist is being appreciated, along with Vineet Kumar who plays the supportive lawyer.