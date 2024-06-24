KCR moves High Court on Telangana agitation case Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday approached the Telangana High Court seeking quashment of a crime registered against him in 2011 on allegations of organising a protest for a separate Telangana State.

The case was registered by the Secunderabad police for offences of rioting, obstructing a public servant from performing his duties, criminal intimidation under IPC and for various offences under the IPC and the Railway Act. His petition raised various contentions including absence of any substantial evidence against him.The petition also stated that a separate Telangana State was already formed and pursuing a case after 13 years without any evidence did not serve any purpose. The case was listed before the Court for hearing on Tuesday.

Case against X user for video on KC Venugopal Legal Correspondent

⁠Justice K Sujana of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the public prosecutor to get instructions in a criminal petition pertaining to case against the handle “befittingfacts” on social media platform “X” (formerly Twitter).

The allegation was that the said user posted a video defaming Lok Sabha MP and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal. The quash petition was filed by Shashank Singh who operates the social media account in question, for quashing of offences including public mischief and disturbing public peace and tranquillity. Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor had filed the case against the petitioner, alleging that he released a video of Venugopal claiming to show the Congress leader consuming alcohol in a restaurant in Kerala that was providing liquor without a license.

He tagged the Kerala Police asking them to initiate action against Venugopal. The counsel for the petitioner contended that the offences do not disclose the commission of any offence, do not create enmity or hatred among people or make out a case against the petitioner.

The counsel, also pointed that the entire case was civil and sought a stay on all further proceedings in the case. On the other hand, Public Prosecutor representing the State, contended that the video harmed the reputation of Venugopal. After considering the contentions of both the parties, the Judge observed that the accused was a resident of West Bengal, the offence occurred in Kerala and the FIR was registered in the Cybercrimes PS, Hyderabad. The judge then directed the PP to get instructions as to why the case was filed in Hyderabad. Accordingly, the matter was posted to June 27, for instructions.

HC asks for number of deaddiction centres

⁠Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department and others to appraise the Court regarding the number of de-addiction centres established for dealing with drugs and alcohol.

The judge further directed to detail the names of the doctors and staff. Mamidi Venu Madhav had filed the writ plea seeking directions to the authorities for establishment of de-addiction centres in accordance with the government orders issued by the State.

On an earlier occasion, Additional Advocate General submitted that one de-addiction centre was established in each of the 33 districts. However, the petitioner argued that the said data of the establishments was pertaining to the year 2018 but not 2023 or 2024.

Today, the petitioner told to Court that he would take the responsibility to inspect the status of new establishments of de-addiction centres. Hearing the same, the judge adjourned the matter to June 28 for the response of the Medical Health Department authorities.