IRCTC clarifies false social media claims about e-ticket booking restrictions

According to the IRCTC, bookings through their website adhere strictly to Railway Board Guidelines. “The news in circulation on social media about restriction in the booking of e-tickets due to different surname is false and misleading,” read the tweet from IRCTC.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 01:35 PM

Hyderabad: In response to circulating rumours on social media regarding restrictions on the booking of e-tickets, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a statement via ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) clarifying that the claims are false and misleading.

The IRCTC emphasized that users can book tickets for friends, family, and relatives using their User ID. Furthermore, individuals can book up to 12 tickets per month. For Aadhaar-authenticated users, this limit extends to 24 tickets per month, provided at least one of the passengers on the ticket is Aadhaar-authenticated.

The IRCTC also reminded users that tickets booked under personal User IDs are intended for personal use only. Utilizing these tickets for commercial purposes is a violation of Section 143 of the Railways Act 1989 and is subject to legal action. The organization urged the public to refrain from spreading false information and to rely on official sources for accurate updates.

The news in circulation on social media about restriction in booking of e-tickets due to different surname is false and misleading. pic.twitter.com/xu3Q7uEWbX — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 25, 2024