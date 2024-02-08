Final electoral rolls published in Telangana with more than 3.3 crore voters

Of this, 1,64,47,132 are male, 1,65,87,244 female and 2,737 belong to the third gender. There are 15,378 service electors and 3,399 overseas electors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 09:13 PM

Hyderabad: With a total number of votes recorded as 3,30,37,113, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana published the final Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls here on Thursday. Of this, 1,64,47,132 are male, 1,65,87,244 female and 2,737 belong to the third gender. There are 15,378 service electors and 3,399 overseas electors.

According to a statement issued here, the gender ratio improved significantly from 1,000 on January 6 to 1,009 in general and from 754 to 791 in the 18 to 19 age group. From the date of draft publication of the electoral roll till February 3, total 7,19,104 additions, 5,26,867 deletions and 4,21,521 corrections of entries were carried out. There are 4,54,230 voters who are above 80 years of age and 5,28,405 PwDs.

It is important to note that though the final roll has been published, the exercise of continuous updation of electoral roll will continue. All eligible persons (those who have completed 18 years of age on January 1 of 2024 and who are otherwise eligible) who could not submit their application for enrollment earlier are requested to apply.

All citizens are requested to check their enrollment details like polling station they are attached to by logging into voters.eci.gov.in or through the Voter Helpline App (VHA). ln case of any mistakes in enrollment details, the elector can apply for correction using form 8, online or on VHA or through the BLO (booth level officer).