Final rites of police dog held in Karimnagar

The German Shepherd sniffer dog joined the dog squad of the police department in 2009 and played a vital role in the detection of explosives

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Karimnagar: The final rites of Litti, a 13-year-old police dog, which died on Wednesday due to ill-health, was held with police honours here on Thursday.

The German Shepherd sniffer dog joined the dog squad of the police department in 2009 and played a vital role in the detection of explosives.

Commissioner of police VB Kamalasan Reddy, Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, ASP Rithiraj and other police officers paid tributes to the canine and placed wreaths on the body at the commissionerate office here.

Kamalasan Reddy said while the two legged policemen were discharging duties holding guns, the four legged dog extended precious services to the department.

Besides erstwhile Karimnagar, Litti found explosive material in different parts of Andhra Pradesh as part of the duty since 2009 and saved the lives of a number of police personnel.

Litti got rewards and appreciation from DGP and other police officials. Stating that the death of Litti was a great loss to the police department, he said police dogs that die will be treated on par with police martyrs.

RI Mallesham and other police personnel were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .