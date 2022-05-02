Final rites of UP daily earner’s body held in Mancherial

Members of Muslim Youth Welfare Committee, a voluntary organisation of Mancherial, perform final rites of Mothi Shah in Mancherial on Sunday

Mancherial: Authorities of district headquarters hospital and a voluntary organization jointly performed final rites of a daily wage earner of Uttar Pradesh whose body was abandoned in a government hospital here on Sunday evening.

The body of Mothi Shah was left at a mortuary of the hospital when his brother was unable to pay charges of Rs 80,000 demanded by an ambulance service operator for shifting the body to Bihar. This incident created a flutter and the operators drew flak from many.

Hospital authorities decided to dispose of the body when Shah’s family members expressed their inability to shift the body, considering their weak financial background. Hospital Superintendent Dr Aravind donated Rs 10,000 for conducting cremation of the body. Similarly, members of Muslim Youth Welfare Committee, a voluntary organization extended their cooperation in performing the rites.

Aravind said that the final rites were held as per customs of Hindu religion, following a consent given by the kin of the deceased person and policemen of Uttar Pradesh to cremate the body in Mancherial. He thanked those who voluntarily extended their cooperation in disposing of the body.

It may be recalled that Mothi Shah died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on April 28. He was admitted to the hospital when he was down with sunstroke and some other health problems, while he and his brother were travelling from Uttar Pradesh to Hyderabad in search of livelihood. Both authorities of the hospital and police tried to contact multiple phone numbers, but in vain on Saturday.

