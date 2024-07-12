Financial fraud: Mumbai cybercrime police arrest one person from Karimnagar

Published Date - 12 July 2024

KARIMNAGAR: The Mumbai East Region cybercrime police on Thursday took a person from Karimnagar town into custody in connection with a financial fraud case.

Police sources said based on a complaint lodged by a victim in March this year, Mumbai police found that the accused had a bank account in a leading private bank in Karimnagar town. Cops managed to establish this with the help of technical support.

Seven persons had opened bank accounts in the name of Mandani Impad Poor Welfare Trust by claiming themselves as the secretary, treasurer and other positions.

As part of the investigation, police came to the town on Thursday evening and took into custody one Farooq Mohammed of Subashnagar and were questioning him. Two other accused including a woman were absconding, sources said.