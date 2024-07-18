Telangana CID arrests cyber fraudster 14 years after duping man of Rs.1 lakh

The arrested individual Pappu Patel, a resident of Mumbai is involved in a cyber-fraud case registered in 2010 at Cyber crime station Crime Investigation Department.

18 July 2024

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A cyber fraudster who duped a man of Rs 1 lakh around 14 years ago and had been absconding since then was arrested by the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday.

“The victim, a resident of Warangal, on May 31, 2010 and June 1, 2010, received an email, which alerted him to update his bank credentials. Believing the mail was sent by bank authorities, the victim updated the details and later found that Rs. 1 lakh was debited from his bank account,” Additional DGP CID, Shikha Goel said.

Following a complaint, the CID had registered a case and since then making efforts to track down the fraudster. A special team managed to identify the person and tracked him down to Mumbai.

He was arrested and produced before the local court in the city.