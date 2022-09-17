| Find Out How To Get The Right Ratio Using This Method

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:13 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. If 4 years ago the ratio between the ages of P and Q was 5 : 6 and the sum of their ages at present is 52 years. What is the ratio of their present ages?

a) 6 : 7 b) 4 : 5 c) 5 : 6 d) 7 : 8

Ans: a

Solution: 4 years ago,

P’s age = 5x years

Q’s age = 6x years

According to the question,

5x 4 6x 4 = 52

11x = 52 – 8 = 44

=>; x = 44/11 = 4

 Required ratio

= (5x 4) : (6x 4)

= (5 × 4 4) : (6 × 4 4)

= 24 : 28 = 6 : 7

2. The ratio of A’s age to B’s age is 4 : 3. ‘A’ will be 26 years old after 6 years. The age of B now is?

a) 15 years b) 12 1/2 years c) 17 years d) 11 years

Ans: a

Solution: A’s present age = 4x years (let).

According to the question,

4x 6 = 26

=>; 4x = 26 – 6 = 20

=>; x = 20/4 = 5

 B’s present age = 3x = 3 × 5

= 15 years

3. The ratio of the number of boys and girls of a school with 504 students is 13 : 11. What will be the new ratio, if 12 more girls are admitted?

a) 81 : 91 b) 91 : 81 c) 71 : 81 d) 81 : 71

Ans: b

Solution: Total numbers of girls in the school

= 504 × 11 / (13 11)

= 504 × 11/24 = 231

Total numbers of boys in the school

= 504 × 13 / (13 11)

= 504 × 13/24 = 273

Now, total no. of girls when 12 more girls are admitted

= 231 12 = 243

 Required ratio

= 273 : 243 = 91 : 81

4. A and B have money in the ratio 2 : 1. If A gives 2 to B, the money will be in the ratio 1 : 1. What were the initial amounts they had?

a) 8 and 4 b) 6 and 3 c) 8 and 5 d) 6 and 2

Ans: a

Solution: Let A and B have 2x and x initially.

 2x–2 = x 2

=>; x = 4

 Initial amount with A = 8

 Initial amount with B = 4

5. Students in three classes are in the ratio 2 : 3 : 5. If 40 students are increased in each class, the ratio changes to 4 : 5 : 7. Originally, the total number of students was?

a) 250 b) 150 c) 100 d) 200

Ans: d

Solution: Let the number of students in three classes be 2x, 3x and 5x respectively.

Due to increase of 40 students in each class, we have

(2x 40) / (3x 40) = 4/5

=>; 10x 200 = 12x 160

=>; 2x = 200 – 160 2x = 40

=>; x = 20

 Original strength

= 10x = 10 × 20 = 200

To be continued…

