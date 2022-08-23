New season of Prime Video’s comedy drama series ‘ImMature’ to premiere on August 26

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:04 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

After taking the audiences on a roller coaster ride filled with love and laughter in its maiden season, Prime Video announced the launch of the second season of its hit series ‘ImMature’ with an exciting trailer. Set for a worldwide premiere on August 26 on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories, the series’s promo gives a peek into the lives of the characters as they are stuck between childhood and adulthood.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Anant Singh, the comedy drama features Omkar Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Naman Jain, and Kanikka Kapur in pivotal roles.

“At Prime Video, we continue to bring relatable and diverse narratives across genres for audiences of varied age groups,” said Manish Menghani, director, content licensing, Prime Video, and added: “We are delighted to collaborate with TVF to bring the second season of their yet another hit series, ‘ImMature’. The story gives a window into the everyday life and challenges of youngsters, making for a fun, relatable and entertaining experience for audiences of all ages”.

“‘ImMature’ chronicles the lives of characters who are in their last years of childhood and going through the highs and lows of that phase,” said Vijay Koshy, president, The Viral Fever.

“In ‘ImMature Season 2’ we have retained the humour and hardships of characters that are stuck between childhood and adulthood, spruced it with more fun moments and challenging setbacks,” said Anant Singh, director. “Dhruv, Chhavi, Kabir and Susu are a reflection of what we were as students, and I am sure the series will not only keep audiences wanting for more but also take you down the memory lane,” he added.

Watch the trailer here: