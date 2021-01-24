Finding the right law programme

JD programmes longest in duration among the available options

By | Published: 12:00 am

Last week, we discussed various degree options available for students in the field of law in the United States. Juris doctor (JD), Master of Law (LLM), and other Master’s degrees (MJ, MCL, MCJ, etc.) are some considerations for international students.

Before applying, it is important for students to identify the right programme of study for themselves. Some factors to consider include your own educational background, admission requirements, and duration and cost of study. If you have already pursued a bachelor’s degree in law, then you are eligible to apply for the LLM programme. However, if you do not have the relevant educational background, then you may consider the JD programme or one of the Master’s degrees in law discussed in last week’s column. JD programmes are the longest in duration among the available options (2-3 years long) while LLM and Master’s programmes are of 1 to 1-1/2 years duration.

For the LLM programme, application requirements include transcripts for the first degree in law, 2-3 letters of reference, resume, statement of purpose and/or writing samples, financial documents, and an English proficiency score (TOEFL or IELTS). Most graduate law programs do not require standardised admissions tests. However, for admission to the JD programme, in addition to the above application components (except the transcripts that could be from any degree programme and not necessarily a degree in law), students also need a satisfactory score on the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). The LSAT is administered by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) and students may find more details about the test at https://www.lsac.org/lsat.

LSAC also provides information about available options for law degree programmes in the US along with the list of approved programmes/schools (https://www.lsac.org/choosing-law-school) and scholarship opportunities available to pursue higher education in the field (https://www.lsac.org/choosing-law-school/paying-law-school/financial-aid-options). The LSAC website provides a platform to apply to many institutions for JD and LLM programmes (https://www.lsac.org/applying-law-school). Students may apply directly to institutions that are not included on the LSAC website application portal.

Students should take note that to practice law in the United States, graduates must also pass the bar examination and other requirements in the State where they wish to work. The eligibility requirements to take the bar exam vary by State and students should check the State-specific requirements before applying for the exams. You may find more information about bar exams on the website of the American Bar Association https://www.americanbar.org/.

— Monika Setia (Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at the United States – India Educational Foundation based at the US Consulate General, Hyderabad).

Q&A

Q Our daughter is in 10th standard and we would like her to study in the United States for her bachelor’s degree. We heard about the ACT test. Please provide more details about it. — Sharad

Ans. The application process for undergraduate (bachelor’s degree) programmes in the United States requires one or more standardised test scores. The test scores, along with high school GPA and other factors, are considered during the admission process and decisions on scholarships and college credit for undergraduate programme applications by US universities. The SAT Reasoning Test and the ACT are the two principle standardised test options for undergraduate applicants, while the SAT Subject Tests and AP exams are additional exams that universities may require or consider. [Note: The College Board, which administers the SAT, announced last week that it plans to eliminate the SAT Subject Tests and SAT optional essay as a result of the pandemic. We will discuss this development more next week.]

The ACT measures college readiness of students through English, Mathematics, Reading, and Science Reasoning sections, with an optional writing test. The test comprises multiple choice questions, with the total score ranging from a minimum of 1 to a maximum of 36. The duration of the test is around 3 hours and 30 minutes. The ACT is offered six times a year – February, April, June, September, October, and December.

The types of test accepted by universities vary, so it is important for students and parents to make sure to check the admissions page of the selected universities before registering for the test. The SAT and ACT differ from each other, so I encourage you to research both before choosing which one to take and reach out to EducationUSA with further questions.

For further information about the ACT, please visit the following website: http://www.act.org/

Q. Are there different types of doctoral programmes in the US? Please elaborate. — Srinivas Rao

Ans. At the doctoral level, the PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) is the most common degree awarded in academic disciplines at the US universities. A PhD degree is designed to train research scholars and, in many cases, future college and university faculty members. Other than the PhD, doctoral programmes in the United States may also be professional that lead to licensure in specialised fields, such as law (juris doctorate) and medicine (MD). Other doctoral degrees in professional fields include EdD or Doctor of Education (education), DrPh (public health), PsyD (Doctor of Psychology), and DBA or Doctor of Business Administration (Business Administration).

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .