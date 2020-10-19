Fino Payments Bank to add 300 more points at BPCL outlets in TN

Recharging the Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) SmartFleet cards that are used to pay for fuel has been a challenge to truck drivers for quite some time and in order to ease this discomfort, Fino with BPCL has started such facilities, its State head, Dhanasekaran said.

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Coimbatore: Fino Payments Bank is planning to add another 300 points at BPCL outlets to its existing 1,075 in Tamil Nadu, to help truck drivers to get fleet cards recharged by paying equivalent cash, a top official said on Monday.

Recharging the Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) SmartFleet cards that are used to pay for fuel has been a challenge to truck drivers for quite some time and in order to ease this discomfort, Fino with BPCL has started such facilities, its State head, Dhanasekaran said.

The digitised cash in the form of prepaid fleet cards allows drivers to make payments for fuel at BPCL outlets, which also frees BPCL from handling the cash given by the drivers, Dhanasekaran said.

BPCL’s SmartFleet is a unique fuel management programme designed for efficient, tech-savvy and cost conscious fleet owners, the company’s Fleet Sales Officer (Coimbatore Region), S Sruti said.

More than 4.5 lakh transporters across Tamil Nadu are using SmartFleet as of now.

With Micro ATM and Aadhaar enabled payment system (AePS) devices, the staff at the Fino point transform into human ATMs, helping truck drivers as well as general public people carry out banking transactions, Dhanasekaran said.

In addition to BPCL outlets, a network of around 5,000 neighbourhood small business owners such as kirana, mobile repair, dairy outlets are part of Fino’s banking network spread across Tamil Nadu, he said.