Fire accident at Paramount Agro Industries in Vizag

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Visakhapatnam: A major fire accident took place at Paramount Agro Industries unit in the APIIC Industrial Park near Gajuwaka on Wednesday midnight.

However, there were no casualties but the loss of property is estimated at a couple of crore of rupees.

The unit is engaged in packaging of edible oil for nearly two decades and short-circuit could have caused the fire, it was said and two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene. They were later joined by five more and the fire fighting continued till noon on Thursday to bring the situation under control.

