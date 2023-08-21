Fire at biscuit-making unit in Bengal”s Kharagpur

A fire broke out at a biscuit-making factory in Kharagpur in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Monday morning.

By PTI Published Date - 04:49 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a biscuit-making factory in Kharagpur in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on Monday morning, officials said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames, first spotted around 9:15 am, they said.

The blaze has been contained but is still raging in pockets, and hence all the fire tenders are working, the officials said.

“We have succeeded in preventing the flames from spreading to nearby areas, including an adjacent petrol pump,” a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of casualty or anyone being trapped inside the factory that is located on the outskirts of Kharagpur town.

All workers of the biscuit-manufacturing unit were safely evacuated, another official said.

The fire was believed to have been triggered by a short circuit in the unit but the exact reason could be ascertained, they added.