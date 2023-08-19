| Fire Erupts In Garment Showroom At South Extension In New Delhi No Casualties Reported

By ANI Published Date - 12:49 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a garment showroom in New Delhi’s South Extension area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel with multiple vehicles reached the spot and controlled the fire.

Delhi police vehicle and emergency ambulance services were also present at the spot.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, police said.

Further details are awaited.