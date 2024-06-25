Fire breaks out at bar in Siddipet, liquor bottles gutted in mishap

After noticing the smoke emanating out of the bar, the locals have called the owner who in turn called the fire station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 03:32 PM

Siddipet: Fire broke out at Balaji bar located at Mustabad crossroad in Siddipet town on Tuesday morning. After noticing the smoke emanating out of the bar, the locals have called the owner who in turn called the fire station.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot and the fire was doused after a couple of hours of effort. Liquor bottles, furniture, and other valuables were gutted in the fire mishap. However, the exact loss was not yet assessed. The fire mishap created terror in the

locality as the citizens feared that it may spread to other shops located close by.