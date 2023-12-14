Fire breaks out at Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam

Efforts are being made to shift the patients to other hospitals. Four fire tenders are at the site to douse the fire. More details are awaited.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:46 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: Fire broke out at Indus Hospital situated at Jagadamba Circle here on Thursday.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have broken out at the operation theatre.

“A fire broke out at Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam around noon. There were around 50-70 patients at the hospital at the time of the incident. We managed to evacuate all of them. There’s no one left to be rescued. The preliminary probe suggests that the fire may have broken out at the operation theatre. We will investigate the incident and get to the bottom of it,” Commissioner of Police (CP) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said.