Firing outside Salman Khan’s residence: Police register case against Anmol Bishnoi

The police said that Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language.

By ANI Published Date - 16 April 2024, 03:51 PM

Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam addresses a press conference regarding the firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A case has been registered against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside the house of actor Salman Khan, police said.

Earlier in the day, Kachchh police arrested two accused and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, Mumbai’s Killa Court sent the two arrested accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Bandra house.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of the accused, Kachchh DSP AR Zankant said that during the primary interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. “Mumbai Police was investigating the case of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police informed the Kuchchh Police that the two accused had reached Kuchchh. Different teams were formed to catch the accused. Both accused were arrested by Kuchchh Police and handed over to Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation, it was found that they were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang,” DSP Zankant said.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman Khan’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Earlier, a press release issued by Bhuj police read, “West Kachchh Police arrested two accused of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who opened fire outside the residence of actor Salman Khan on April 14. The two accused have been identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar. The entire operation was conducted by Bhuj police.” “They have been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further questioning,” the press release further read.

The firing incident, which occurred on Sunday morning, saw two unidentified men open fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, and flee from the spot.

The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspects arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, covering their faces under helmets, indicating a “meticulously planned attack.” They discharged a total of four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge at the scene.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman Khan over the phone regarding the incident. Shinde also discussed this with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing the actor’s security.