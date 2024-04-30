Doctored video row: TPCC reiterates no summons issued to Revanth

The Chief Minister’s Office also categorically said no summons was received from the Delhi police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 01:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has reiterated that its president A Revanth Reddy has not received any summons from Delhi police in connection with the uploading and sharing doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on scrapping reservations.

On Monday, the IFSO Special Cell, Delhi Police issued summons to four Telangana Congress leaders, including Satish Manne, Chairman Social Media, TPCC and others.

TPCC Spokesperson Sama Ramamohan Reddy clarified that till now the TPCC received only four notices. The notices were served to Satish Manne, Naveen, Shiva Kumar and Asma Tasleem.

“There were rumours that Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy also received the notices. Till now we have not got any such information,” Sama Ramamohan Reddy said in a video that was uploaded on X on Monday evening.

Gandhi Bhavan Incharge T Kumar Rao also confirmed that PCC president had not received any notices so far.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while addressing a rally at Sadem, Karnataka on Monday condemned the BJP government for serving notices to TPCC leaders and said there was no one here, who fears for such notices.

Meanwhile, the TPCC Legal, Human Rights and RTI department has appointed 20 advocates as Vice-Chairmen and Conveners of the wing. The department chairman Ponnam Ashok Goud in a press release issued here on Tuesday said the PCC had approved their appointments.