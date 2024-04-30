Hyderabad: Forest dept intensifies measures to trap leopard spotted at RGIA

The leopard had entered the airport lands on Sunday and the images were caught in the surveillance cameras.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 01:18 PM

Hyderabad: With the leopard that ventured into Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) remaining elusive for the last two days, the Telangana forest department has intensified measures to trap the wild animal.

The leopard had entered the airport lands on Sunday and the images were caught in the surveillance cameras. The RGIA officials immediately alerted the forest department officials, who had set up cages to trap the leopard but since it has been two days and it is still not trapped.

Accordingly, the forest department has decided to intensify measures to trap the leopard.

“Keeping the urgency and sensitivity of matter it was decided to increase the number of cages from existing three to five. Further, 15 more trap cameras will be installed at strategic locations in addition to the existing five installed at different locations,” Chief Wildlife Warden MC Pargaien said.

This decision was taken by the department after reviewing the status of strayed leopard’s movement with RGIA officials, including Sudeep Lakhtakia Executive Director GMR Airports on Tuesday morning.

The forest officials said no images of the leopard were captured in the installed trap cameras on Monday night.

The matter was being constantly monitored by forest officers and all arrangements to capture the leopard were ready. People residing or moving in the adjoining areas were being asked to be cautious and alert, the Chief Wildlife Warden said.

In case any people notice movement of the leopard, they should immediately intimate the local foresters of Rangareddy district, he appealed.