First glimpse from ‘BrahmaAnandam’ showcases films promising fun-ride

The first look poster, released prior, has already caught the audience’s attention with its promise of a fun and entertaining experience.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 19 August 2024, 07:12 PM

Brahmanandams First Look From BrahmaAnandam

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film “BrahmaAnandam,” starring Raja Goutham, Vennela Kishore, and the legendary Brahmanandam, is set to release on December 6, 2024. Raja Goutham, son of Padma Shri awardee Brahmanandam is portraying his grandson in the story.

The first look poster, released prior, has already caught the audience’s attention with its promise of a fun and entertaining experience. The makers have released a glimpse teaser today introducing Raja Goutham in a ‘hopeless’ and ‘desperate’ character, while Vennela Kishore brings his trademark humor as a ‘hesitant’ and ‘frustrated’ individual. Brahmanandam, the “Baap of all problems and solutions,” adds to the excitement.

Produced by Swadharma Entertainment, a banner known for hits like ‘Malli Raava’ and ‘Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya’, BrahmaAnandam comes with high expectations. With RVS Nikhil directing, “BrahmaAnandam” is poised to deliver a delightful cinematic experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swadharm Entertainment (@swadharm_ent)