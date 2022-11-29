First look of Amala Paul’s highly-anticipated film ‘Christopher’ out now

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: After a successful 2022 so far, Amala Paul was eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming thriller ‘Christopher’. Giving some fascinating releases of the year and dropping the bombshell of her Bollywood debut for her fans, Amala is ready for her next adventure. The makers of ‘Christopher’ have finally revealed the first look of the film.

The poster was released on social media today inducing a wave across the internet. The first-look poster of the action-thriller looks absolutely stunning. Directed by B Unnikrishnan, ‘Christopher’ stars Amala Paul and superstar actor Mammootty. The actor recently spoke about her excitement on sharing the screen with legendary actor Mammootty and director Unnikrishnan, and how great an experience it was working alongside the talented duo.

R. D Illuminations present ‘Christopher’, which is directed and produced by Unnikrishnan himself and written by Udaykrishna.

On the work front, Amala Paul starred in the critically-acclaimed thriller murder mystery ‘Cadaver’ (also produced by her), which was also one of the highest-rated movies on Disney+ Hotstar. She is currently working on her forthcoming releases, including ‘Aadujeevitham’ and a special appearance in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’.

