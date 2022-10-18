Amala Paul heads to London for Balaji Mohan’s ‘Kaadhal Konjam Thookala’

Hyderabad: Amala Paul is currently on top of her game. After delivering some powerful roles in 2022, the actor is on her next adventure! Paul was recently spotted at the international airport, heading for the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Kaadhal Konjam Thookala’ in London. She was spotted in her sassy black attire at the airport. ‘Make Good Things Happen’ said her T-shirt and we are sure for her to turn it into a reality.

The actor had taken her successful association with director Balaji Mohan to next level post their bilingual hit ‘Kadhalil Soddhapuvadhu Yeppadi’ (2012). They joined hands once again for their upcoming Tamil movie, ‘Kaadhal Konjam Thookala’.

Amala will be seen playing the lead along with Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in this humourous romantic entertainer. The film is directed by Balaji Mohan, produced by Sharmiela Mandre, and ropes composer-turned-filmmaker Darbuka Siva as the music director.

The shooting of the film begins in London and is sure to exude a mesmerising vibe with the international location.

Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of her latest thriller murder mystery ‘Cadaver’ (also produced by her), which was also one of the highest-rated movies on Disney+ Hotstar, Amala Paul is awaiting the release of her next thriller ‘Christopher’. She is currently working on her forthcoming releases including ‘Aadujeevitham’ and ‘Teacher’.