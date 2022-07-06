First Look of ‘Lucky Lakshman’ unveiled; Anil Ravipudi releases poster of the Sohel-starrer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

‘Lucky Lakshman’ is an out-and-out family entertainer that narrates the curious incidents in the life of a youngster who feels that he is unlucky, although everyone around him says he is so lucky. Produced by Haritha Gogineni of Dattatreya Media, the film features ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Sohel and Mokksha as the lead pair. The film’s shooting has been going on at a fast pace. On Tuesday, star director Anil Ravipudi unveiled the film’s first-look poster.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Ravipudi said, “The poster is really good. Although it is their first film, the director and producer are doing a great job. I hope they attain fame after this movie. I have been following the work of Sohel. He is a fine actor. I wish ‘Lucky Lakshman’ team a great success.”

Sohel thanked the ‘F3’ director for releasing the poster despite his busy schedule. “With him releasing the first look, I believe that our film is going to become a blockbuster. Our director and producer are very passionate and have exhibited great taste and judgement in selecting the script for this film. In terms of production values and technical output, there is no compromise on quality. We are confident that everyone is going to love the film.”

Director Abhi said that all artistes and technicians are extending their fullest support. He described Ravipudi as one of his favourite directors and thanked him for releasing the first look. “He is an inspiration to directors of our generation. ‘Lucky Lakshman’ has been made as an out-and-out family entertainer,” the director added.

Producer Haritha Gogineni said, “We thank Anil Ravipudi garu for making time for us despite the busy schedule. Everyone is saying that the first look is quite creative. We are coming out with a different subject. Social media users are commenting that ‘Lucky Lakshman’ is going to be a coffee-like movie. Director Abhi is as hard-working as he is talented. From Sohel and all other artistes to technicians, everyone is giving their best shot. We are going to announce more details about the project soon.”

Besides the lead pair, the cast includes Devi Prasad, Raja Ravindra, Sameer, Kadambari Kiran, Shani Salmon, Sridevi Kumar, Ameen, Anurag, Master Roshan, Master Ayaan, Master Sameer, Master Karthikeya, Jhansi, Raccha Ravi, Jabardasth Karthik, Jabardasth Geethu Royal, and Yadam Raju of ‘Comedy Stars’ fame.

While Anup Rubens is the music director, I Andrew is the DoP. Lyricist Bhaskarabatla has penned the lyrics for songs which have been choreographed by Vishal.