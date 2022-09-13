First look of Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi from the movie ‘Emergency’ out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:58 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

By Sevitha Maturi

Hyderabad: Well-known actor and filmmaker Kangana Ranaut shared the first look of Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi from the upcoming movie ‘Emergency’. The film is being directed by Kangana under her Manikarnika Films. Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Anupam Kher as Jayprakash Narayan, besides Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi are part of the ensemble cast. As the movie title suggests, the storyline is about the incidents that took place around the Emergency in India from 1975 to 1977.

Also Read Kangana Ranaut unveils her Indira Gandhi look from ‘Emergency’

The Bollywood actor also shared some behind the scenes of her directing the film through her social media accounts. She also wrote under one of her posts on social media: “Filmmaking is a fine blend of prep, practice and spontaneity. That’s why it can be the most difficult or the easiest thing to do, depends on how efficiently you can be rigid and fluid both at the same time.”